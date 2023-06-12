 
pakistan
Monday Jun 12, 2023
One terrorist killed, two injured in North Waziristan shootout

Pakistan Army troops travelling in a military vehicle in this undated photo. — AFP
RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed and two others injured in an exchange of fire that took place between security forces and the miscreants in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District, the public relations arm of the military said in a statement.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), one terrorist was killed and two others sustained injuries after the troops engaged with them at their location. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terr activities against the security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR added. It further said that residents of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

The engagement with the terrorists came a day after armed forces gunned down three terrorists while four others were injured in a gunbattle in the general Miran Shah area in North Waziristan district, the ISPR had said.

The military's media wing had said that the soldiers fought gallantly but three of them were martyred in the intense exchange of fire that took place on the night between June 9 and 10.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," a statement released by the ISPR read.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Asghar Ali, 40, Sepoy Naseem Khan, 26, and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman, 22.

The ISPR further stated that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it reiterated.

