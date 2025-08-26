47 terrorists killed in Zhob infiltration attempt: sources

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen in this undated image. — AFP/File

Terrorits trying to infiltrate through Pak-Afghanistan border: sources.

Security forces carry out operation against them from August 7 to 9.

Law enforcers thwart infiltration bid and neutralise 47 terrorists.

Security forces gunned down 47 terrorists attempting to cross the Afghan border and infiltrate Balochistan’s Zhob district, security sources confirmed on Tuesday.

According to sources, a large group of terrorists, belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwaraj — a term used for outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghanistan border in Sambaza, area of the Zhob District, when the security forces detected their movement.

The security forces carried out an operation against the terrorists from August 7 to 9, during which all 47 militants were neutralised, according to the sources.

“Most of the terrorists killed in the operation were Afghan nationals,” the sources added.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, the country witnessed 78 terrorist attacks during the month of June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.