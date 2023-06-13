Taylor Swift allegedly cancels club membership following Matty Healy outing

Taylor Swift was not pleased to see leaked images of her date with rumoured ex-boyfriend Matty Healy.

According to a source cited by Page Six, the Grammy-winning artist pulled her membership after some members leaked images from her date with The 1975 frontman last month.

When the outlet reached for comment, the club denied that Swift bailed on being a member.

Following the news of their rumoured romance, pictures hit the social media of the Anti-Hero hitmaker the the Somebody Else musician’s outing at the club. The pair was also joined by their mutual collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley.

Swift and Healy were spotted “cuddling and kissing.” The group had “security around them.” After their outing, the pair had left Cipriani “holding hands” while being covered by an umbrella.

The club, which has a no picture-policy, removed three members for violating the rules as they took snapped pictures of the Karma singer.

“At least three members got kicked out for taking pictures of Taylor,” an insider told Page Six at the time. “There is a no picture policy. Their membership was revoked.”

The outlet’s source added, “Taylor came knowing the policy and then had to leave,” because of the intrusive snappers. “They are cracking down now like crazy.”

However, Swift and Healy called it quits after their alleged whirlwind romance after a month, which they rekindled after nearly a decade.