 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Syed Yahya Hussaini Syed Yahya Hussaini

Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series

By
Syed Yahya Hussaini Syed Yahya Hussaini

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 16, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 16, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan's pace ace Shaheen Afridi will likely miss the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Sources said the lanky pacer could be rested during next month's assignment due to workload management ahead of the World Cup this year.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will announce the schedule of the two-match Test series later, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship soon.

Earlier, it was also reported that Pakistan are unlikely to play ODI matches during their Test tour of Sri Lanka.

The SLC and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had discussed the possibility of playing ODI matches alongside the two-match Test series between the two sides.

However, according to sources, the idea will likely be dropped due to unforeseen circumstances.

Shaheen is currently playing in England's T20 Blast for Nottinghamshire, where he has claimed 13 wickets in nine matches.

The lanky pacer said the benefit of the experience of playing league cricket is that he can share the knowledge gained with other players when he returns home.

"We play with and against such players who perform at the international level too. So it becomes easier to plan the way I should be bowling to them later on," Shaheen told Geo News last month.

"So it's good for the personal experience but also will be helpful to enhance my performance which will indeed be very beneficial later on for the World Cup preparations and to build a good momentum before that," he added.

It must be noted that Pakistan will participate in the World Cup in India in October-November this year.

More From Sports:

Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed

Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed
Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup
ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official

ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official
PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension

PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension
Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr

Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr
Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship

Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship
Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open

Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open
Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award

Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award
WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'

WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'
ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations

ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations
PCB floats home series idea before World Cup

PCB floats home series idea before World Cup
Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double

Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double
History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph

History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph
Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final
Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother

Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother
Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue

Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success
Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan

Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan
Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph

Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph
Virat Kohli leads India's fightback in WTC final vs Australia

Virat Kohli leads India's fightback in WTC final vs Australia
Minister denies further extension to PCB Management Committee's tenure

Minister denies further extension to PCB Management Committee's tenure