Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — APP/File
  • PML-N has not taken any decision regarding electoral alliance: Sanaullah.
  • Says it was unfortunate for the country that PTI chief joined politics. 
  • Newly-formed IPP is reportedly seeking electoral alliance with PML-N.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has ruled out electoral alliance with any political party, saying the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) “does not need any alliance” to contest the upcoming general elections.

“The PML-N has not taken any decision regarding the electoral alliance with any party,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The security czar, however, added that seat adjustment is possible with all political parties.

His statement comes amid reports that the newly-formed Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is seeking an electoral alliance with the ruling PML-N to contest the general elections scheduled to be held in October this year.

Jahangir Tareen, the chief of IPP, left for the UK on Sunday, during the visit he is expected to hold a meeting with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss the possibility of an electoral alliance between the two parties.

Last month, the PML-N decided against going into an electoral alliance to contest the next general elections independently with polls to be strictly held according to the Constitution once the National Assembly completes its mandated period, Geo News had learnt.

The development came after a meeting between Nawaz and his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London, where the latter was on a visit to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

In March this year, former president Asif Ali Zardari also ruled out the possibility of contesting the next elections for an alliance with the ruling coalition.

Addressing a press conference in Vehari, the party co-chairman made it clear that the PPP would contest the next elections on the "arrow" symbol and not for an alliance with the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"We are not a part of the PDM, but we are their partners in the government," the PPP stalwart said ahead of the general polls in Punjab — which are scheduled to be held on April 30.

At the same presser, Sanaullah also lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan saying that it was unfortunate for the country such a person entered politics who did not believe in talking to politicians.

“Fitna [mischief] has reached its end today,” he added.

