 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Arshad Warsi recalls losing supporting actor roles due to insecure lead actors
Arshad Warsi recalls losing supporting actor roles due to insecure lead actors 

 Arshad Warsi has recently opened up about the rejections he has faced from leading men in the film industry due to their insecurities. He stated that only a select few actors are self-assured enough to let him give his best in supporting roles.

Warsi praised Sanjay Dutt, his co-star from Munna Bhai, and Salman Khan, his co-star from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, for being confident actors who are not intimidated by their co-stars and are comfortable sharing the limelight on screen.

"In fact, one of the reasons I originally did Munna Bhai MBBS was because of Sanju. He's such a secure actor that I knew he'd let me do my own thing," Warsi told Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview.

The actor also shared that he had reservations about portraying the iconic character of Circuit in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS.

Despite his admiration for the film and his desire to collaborate with director Rajkumar Hirani for his first Bollywood venture, he initially believed that his character would not receive the recognition it deserved even if the film became a hit. He saw himself as just another henchman's sidekick, and he believed that such supporting roles were usually overlooked.

However, he managed to convince Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra to allow him to "enjoy the failure" and interpret the character of Circuit in his own unique way.

During an interview with Bollywood Spy, Arshad Warsi confirmed that he will join Akshay Kumar in the third installment of the Jolly LLB series, allegedly titled Jolly vs Jolly. 

More From Showbiz:

Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood
Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once

Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once
Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'

Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT
Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'
Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session
Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife
Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'
Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'

Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video
Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor

Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor
Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'

Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'
Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist

Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now
Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties
'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'

'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'