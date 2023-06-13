Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies

Arshad Warsi recalls losing supporting actor roles due to insecure lead actors

Arshad Warsi has recently opened up about the rejections he has faced from leading men in the film industry due to their insecurities. He stated that only a select few actors are self-assured enough to let him give his best in supporting roles.

Warsi praised Sanjay Dutt, his co-star from Munna Bhai, and Salman Khan, his co-star from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, for being confident actors who are not intimidated by their co-stars and are comfortable sharing the limelight on screen.

"In fact, one of the reasons I originally did Munna Bhai MBBS was because of Sanju. He's such a secure actor that I knew he'd let me do my own thing," Warsi told Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview.

The actor also shared that he had reservations about portraying the iconic character of Circuit in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS.

Despite his admiration for the film and his desire to collaborate with director Rajkumar Hirani for his first Bollywood venture, he initially believed that his character would not receive the recognition it deserved even if the film became a hit. He saw himself as just another henchman's sidekick, and he believed that such supporting roles were usually overlooked.

However, he managed to convince Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra to allow him to "enjoy the failure" and interpret the character of Circuit in his own unique way.

During an interview with Bollywood Spy, Arshad Warsi confirmed that he will join Akshay Kumar in the third installment of the Jolly LLB series, allegedly titled Jolly vs Jolly.