Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan's iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Virat Kohli recalls going crazy over Hrithik Roshans debut movie Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai
Virat Kohli recalls going 'crazy' over Hrithik Roshan's debut movie 'Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai'

During a recent interaction, Virat Kohli expressed his admiration for Hrithik Roshan's debut film, Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. He particularly mentioned being impressed by the film's dance numbers, which were immensely popular.

Directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai featured Hrithik in the lead role alongside Ameesha Patel, who made her acting debut with the movie. The film was a massive success and also starred Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and other notable actors.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Virat told Star Sports, "Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai was a cult, I’d gone crazy, especially the dancing.”

Fans of the movie were delighted by his confession and took to social media to sing praises of Hrithik Roshan. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Hrithik surely raised a nation.”

“From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, from KL Rahul to Shubman Gill - Whole Indian cricket team admire and fan of Greek God of Bollywood,” wrote another.

One fan even suggested that Hrithik star in Kohli’s biopic: "Hrithik Roshan for Kohli’s biopic."

Although it is unclear if a biopic about Virat Kohli's life is in development, there have been several reports suggesting that it might be.

Actor Ram Charan, who played a lead role in the Oscar-winning film RRR, has even expressed his interest in playing the role of Virat in a sports movie if given the opportunity.

