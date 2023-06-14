Margot Robbie attached a 'favour' to 'Barbie' joining

Margot Robbie called that her 'life's goal' when it comes to 'Barbie'

Margot Robbie is clearly a fan of Barbie as she asked the director Greta Gerwig to allow her to fulfil her life's goal related to the doll in the movie.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Australian actor revealed she asked a favour from the filmmaker to enable her to experience Dreamhouse fantasy in the real-life in the movie.

"I'll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let's do that," the Suicide Squad told the director.

"Except I just have one favour."

"Please, please, please, can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool because that is my goal in life."

The 32-year-old wish was accepted, as seen in the Barbie trailer where Robbie was sliding down from the slide.

In other news, Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran revealed Ryan Gosling's Ken costumes were ignored for Margot Robbie-starring Barbie's suits, as the latter was the main character.

During an interview with British Vogue, the designer said, "No one cares about Ken; everybody just wants to play with Barbie. He matches Barbie and changes too, but he has very, very, many fewer options."