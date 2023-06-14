Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows

Newlyweds, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup seemed to be in marital bliss as they indulged in a little PDA.

The couple was all smiles as they were seen walking their dog in New York City. At one point, they stopped to share a kiss.

The Watcher actress, 54, confirmed her marriage to The Morning Show actor, 54, on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, and shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day on Instagram Stories over the weekend.

The news came a day after the fuelled marriage rumours, as they were spotted wearing matching rings while returning to their New York City apartment.

Per their social media posts, the couple was joined by Mark Ruffalo, Sunrise Coigney, Josh Hamilton, and Lily Thorne to celebrate their vows.

Moreover, in an interview with People Magazine, celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad revealed that Watts wanted a simple wedding and an overall chill vibe.

“I knew about the wedding just a few days before,” said Trygstad, who’s worked with Watts for 20 years. “Naomi wanted just a simple, ‘no fuss’ wedding.”

For the bride’s wedding hairdo, the stylist shared that they were going ‘between two different styles’ which was ‘one very simple sleek low bun look, or a down, natural, effortless look.’

However, after looking at the dress and the venue, they ‘decided on a natural, soft-wave, down hairstyle.’

Following their secret nuptials, a source revealed to People Magazine that Watts and Crudup’s relationship is a ‘love story.’

“They have the most amazing chemistry. He makes Naomi laugh like no one else. She deserves love and happiness. Billy has been so good to her. He’s an amazing partner,” the insider said of the couple.

Watts and Crudup met while filming Netflix series Gypsy together in June 2017, in which they both play on-screen husband and wife. The couple reportedly began dating a month later.