 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Allu Arjun to inaugrate his brand new AAA cinema with Prabhas' 'Adipurush'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Adipurush is set to release globally on June 16
'Adipurush' is set to release globally on June 16

Allu Arjun has decided to inaugurate his brand-new AAA cinema on June 15 with the screening of its first film that is going to be Prabhas’ Adipurush.

The grand launch of the AAA cinema will take place in the presence of Allu and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

However, the food court will become functional from June 14 whereas the cinemas will official open from June 15.

AAA cinemas official twitter handle gave hint a few days back to the cinegoers about the opening.

They shared pictures from the cinema and wrote: “Gear up for an unparalleled cinematic marvel at AAA cinemas! Immerse yourself in an extraordinary blend of visuals, sound, and storytelling that will leave you breathless.”

Allu Arjun to inaugrate his brand new AAA cinema with Prabhas Adipurush

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be the first ever film to be screened at the Pushpa actor’s personal theatre.

Adipurush is slated to be released worldwide on June 16. It is based on a mythological tale of Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut, the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in significant roles, reports India Today.

More From Showbiz:

Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire

Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire
Pankaj Tripathi confirms release date of 'Fukrey 3' through video: WATCH

Pankaj Tripathi confirms release date of 'Fukrey 3' through video: WATCH
Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world

Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world
Arshad Warsi on doing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'The last film I’ll do'

Arshad Warsi on doing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'The last film I’ll do'
Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan’s iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves

Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan’s iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves
Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies

Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies
Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood
Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once

Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once
Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'

Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT
Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'
Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session
Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife
Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'
Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'

Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video
Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor

Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor