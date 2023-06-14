Allu Arjun to inaugrate his brand new AAA cinema with Prabhas' 'Adipurush'

'Adipurush' is set to release globally on June 16

Allu Arjun has decided to inaugurate his brand-new AAA cinema on June 15 with the screening of its first film that is going to be Prabhas’ Adipurush.

The grand launch of the AAA cinema will take place in the presence of Allu and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

However, the food court will become functional from June 14 whereas the cinemas will official open from June 15.

AAA cinemas official twitter handle gave hint a few days back to the cinegoers about the opening.

They shared pictures from the cinema and wrote: “Gear up for an unparalleled cinematic marvel at AAA cinemas! Immerse yourself in an extraordinary blend of visuals, sound, and storytelling that will leave you breathless.”

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be the first ever film to be screened at the Pushpa actor’s personal theatre.

Adipurush is slated to be released worldwide on June 16. It is based on a mythological tale of Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut, the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in significant roles, reports India Today.