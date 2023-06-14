Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns

Demi Lovato recently decided to embrace both she/her and they/them pronouns

Demi Lovato has recently spoken out about her evolving gender identity.

In an interview with GQ Hype Spain, Lovato shared why she decided to re-adopt she/her pronouns alongside they/them pronouns after announcing their nonbinary identity in 2021.

In the interview, Lovato, 30, expressed the exhaustion they felt constantly having to educate others about their pronouns. "I just got tired," Lovato said.

However, they acknowledged the importance of continuing to raise awareness and educate others about different gender identities.

Lovato also touched on the need for more gender-neutral spaces, not only for artists but for everyone. They shared personal experiences of feeling conflicted when using public toilets or filling out forms that only offer male or female options.

Lovato expressed a desire for a change in such systems, hoping for more inclusive options in the future.

Last year, during an episode of their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, the artist publicly came out as nonbinary and announced their decision to use they/them pronouns. Lovato emphasized that this change reflected their fluidity in gender expression and allowed them to be true to themselves.

In May 2022, however, Lovato added "she/her" back to their Instagram profile alongside "they/them."

A few months later, during a conversation on the Spout podcast with Tamara Dhia, Lovato explained their choice to reintroduce she/her pronouns.

They described feeling a balance between masculine and feminine energy and not identifying exclusively as a man or a woman. Lovato emphasized that using they/them pronouns represented their core sense of humanity. More recently, they had been feeling more feminine and decided to adopt she/her pronouns again.

Lovato also acknowledged that pronouns can be challenging, and everyone makes mistakes, especially when learning. They stressed the importance of respect in using preferred pronouns for individuals.