 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Rhea Chakraborty pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty has paid a sweet tribute to her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary.

Rhea shared a very small yet memorable video where she and Sushant can be seen spending quality time together while they were on their vacation.

The Sonali Cable actress simply dropped an infinity and heart emoji in the caption and added Pink Floyd’s song Wish You Were Here.

Reportedly, at the time of his death, Rhea was Sushant's girlfriend. 

After the Kedarnath actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, a complaint was filed against Rhea.

Initially, the Mumbai police called his death as suicide, but things took a turn when Sushant’s father registered an FIR against the actress and his brother Showik for his son’s sudden death.

However, the 30-year-old actress claimed that the Raabta actor was in a bad mental state, which became the cause of his death.

Rhea Chakraborty, time and again, share pictures and videos of late actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput expressing how much she misses her, reports India Today.

More From Showbiz:

Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire

Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire
Allu Arjun to inaugrate his brand new AAA cinema with Prabhas' 'Adipurush'

Allu Arjun to inaugrate his brand new AAA cinema with Prabhas' 'Adipurush'
Pankaj Tripathi confirms release date of 'Fukrey 3' through video: WATCH

Pankaj Tripathi confirms release date of 'Fukrey 3' through video: WATCH
Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world

Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world
Arshad Warsi on doing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'The last film I’ll do'

Arshad Warsi on doing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'The last film I’ll do'
Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan’s iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves

Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan’s iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves
Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies

Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies
Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood
Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once

Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once
Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'

Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT
Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'
Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session
Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife
Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'
Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'

Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video