Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Meghan Markle issues stern warning to Prince Harry over Chelsy Davy

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has seemingly issued a stern warning to Prince Harry over his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Meghan is reportedly ‘hurt and humiliated’ with Harry’s remarks about his past romances particularly Chelsy Davy during his court appearance in phone hacking trial against MGN.

The Duke of Sussex talked about his romance with Davy and blamed press was the “main factor” in his breakup with longtime girlfriend.

Harry and Davy dated on-off until 2010 after first meeting in 2004. The Prince was reportedly ‘heartbroken’ over their split.

Now, according to a report by Entertainment Daily, per Closer, Harry’s recent remarks have been hard on his wife and mother of his two children-- Meghan Markle.

The publication, citing an insider reported, “It’s been very hard and humiliating for Meghan to hear Harry talk about Chelsy and how he feels he would have had a future with her if it wasn’t for everything that went on.”

The insider further claims, “After this, she’s made it clear she doesn’t want to hear about Chelsy. Or any of his other women from the past again – it’s agonising.”

