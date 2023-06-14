Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya

Pakistan lost to Kenya by 1-0 - screengrab of livestream

Pakistan faced another loss in the ongoing four-nation cup in Mauritius as they lost their second match to Kenya by 1-0.

After taking early lead in the first half, Kenya dominated most part of the match. However, Pakistani boys improved their game from previous contest.

Shumah Moses of Kenya, ranked 103rd in FIFA rankings, took advantage of a throw-in, scoring the first goal of the match in the last part of the 17th minute.

Hassan Bashir got an opportunity to score and level the game in the 39th minute, but unfortunately, he was unable to make it.

In the second half, Pakistan tried their best to score a piece but didn't convert a single goal.

Pakistan, who are now out of the tournament, will face Djibouti in their last match of the four-nation tournament on June 17.

Kenya are the highest-ranked side in this tournament with 102 ranking. They are followed by Mauritius with 180 ranking. Djibouti stands at 193 and Pakistan are the lowest-ranked side with 195 ranking.

The current Pakistan team is dominated by diaspora players with some having good credentials. It will be a testing time for the foreign-based staff and will be interesting to see how they perform for the country in the upcoming assignments including SAFF Cup scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4. Pakistan, if allowed by the state, will then move to India from Mauritius.