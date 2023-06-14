 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Popular sci-fi series 'Silo' gets greenlit for season 2

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Silo follows the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth
'Silo' follows the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth

Apple has greenlit the highly anticipated second season of the sci-fi drama series Silo, which is based on Hugh Howey's acclaimed Wool novel trilogy. 

Following its premiere on Apple TV+ on May 5, the show has been met with great enthusiasm, and fans can look forward to the upcoming eighth episode scheduled to air on June 16.

Matt Cherniss, the head of programming for Apple TV+, expressed his satisfaction with the show's success, stating, "It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple's number one drama series." 

He added that viewership has been steadily climbing as audiences around the world become captivated by the mysteries and conspiracies within the subterranean world of the silo.

The series follows the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, living in a mile-deep silo that protects them from the toxic and deadly outside world.

The star-studded cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins.

The Wool series began as a standalone short story released online, which gained significant popularity. Howey subsequently expanded the story into a series of books, including WoolShift, and Dust.

More From Entertainment:

Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records

Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records
'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed

'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed
Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?

Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?
Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance

Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance
Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death

Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death
'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer

'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer
Dwayne Johnson excitedly reveals the release date of live-action ‘Moana’

Dwayne Johnson excitedly reveals the release date of live-action ‘Moana’

ITV denies 'blind eye' approach to Phillip Schofield scandal

ITV denies 'blind eye' approach to Phillip Schofield scandal
'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away

'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away
Andrew Tate threatened with sex abuse lawsuit in UK

Andrew Tate threatened with sex abuse lawsuit in UK
Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away

Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away
Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf

Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf
Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown

Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown
Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’

Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again
Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert

Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert
Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’
Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason

Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason
'Outlander' season 7 to not be finale, show extended to 8 seasons

'Outlander' season 7 to not be finale, show extended to 8 seasons