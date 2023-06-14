 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Jahangir Tareen appoints Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as IPP's central secretary information

Jahangir Tareen with Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. — Facebook/Jahangir Tareen/Files
Patron-in-chief of Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Tareen on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as the central secretary information of his political venture.

“I am pleased to announce Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as Central Secretary Information of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party,” tweeted Tareen.

The appointment is a promotion for Awan as she was named one of the official spokespersons of the party on Monday along with Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, Dr Murad Raas and Maj (retd) Khurram Hameed Rokhri.

The appointment of the spokespersons was made the same day Tareen had shared that he was appointing his close aide Abdul Aleem Khan as the president of his newly-formed party — the new home of most Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tareen — a sugar baron and once the close confidant of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — named PTI defectors Aamir Mehmood Kiyani and Awn Chaudhary as secretary general and additional secretary general, respectively. Chaudhary was also appointed as the spokesperson for the party.

Amid the ongoing crackdown against the PTI leadership following the May 9 mayhem, Tareen on June 8 officially launched his political party called the IPP.

“We are laying a foundation of a new political party — Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party,” announced Tareen at a press conference flanked by former PTI leaders including Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail and others on Thursday.

Tareen, who played a major in the formation of the PTI –led government in 2018, said that he joined politics to play his role for the betterment of the country.

“We have gathered at one platform to make joint efforts to lift the country out of this quagmire,” he said, adding that the country needed a political leadership which could resolve all prevailing issues including social, economic and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was disqualified for life after Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that he was found guilty in assets beyond means case. He was disqualified for concealing his 12-acre Hyde House property in the United Kingdom (UK) in his nomination papers before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The apex court's bench found Tareen to be dishonest under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of the Representation of People Act (ROPA).

The seasoned leader had expressed confidence that more politicians would join the IPP in the coming days, and the party would try its best to resolve the economic mess and divisions in the nation.

