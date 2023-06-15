 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Reuters Reuters

Cyclone Biparjoy approaching India, Pakistan: What you need to know

By
Reuters Reuters

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

A drone view shows dark clouds over Mandvi beach before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023. — Reuters
A drone view shows dark clouds over Mandvi beach before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023. — Reuters

A powerful cyclone, named Biparjoy, is inching closer to India and Pakistan. Here are key details regarding its landfall and the preventive measures being taken by both countries to minimise damage it may cause to life and property.

Landfall

The 'very severe cyclonic storm' over the northeast Arabian Sea is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in India's western state of Gujarat and Karachi in southern Pakistan by Thursday evening.

Wind speed

The cyclone is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of between 115-125 km (71-78 miles) per hour, gusting up to 140 km (87 miles) per hour.

Current location

According to India's weather office, the storm, on Thursday morning, lay centred about 180 km (112 miles) west-southwest of Gujarat's Jakhau Port and 270 km (168 miles) south-southwest of Karachi.

Fatalities

Seven people have died in India so far due to mishaps stemming from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone, including rough seas and wall collapses.

Evacuation

India: About 75,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable coastal communities in Gujarat so far.

Pakistan: About 62,000 people were evacuated from high risk areas until Wednesday evening.

Other disaster mitigation measures

India:

Fishing has been suspended in Gujarat and fishermen at sea have been called back.

Schools in the state have been closed.

Operations at most oil rigs and ports have been suspended.

A total of 67 trains have been cancelled.

People have been banned from using the beaches in the state.

Cumulatively, 30 teams of the national and state disaster response forces have been deployed.

Pakistan:

Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of the country's coast.

Hospitals have been put on high alert.

Auditoriums in schools and other government buildings have been converted into relief camps to shelter displaced people.

Emergency measures are being taken in the port city of Karachi, which is expected to be battered by winds and rain.

More From Pakistan:

Voting begins for Karachi mayoral election

Voting begins for Karachi mayoral election
Ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hamid 'not under arrest'

Ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hamid 'not under arrest'
Sindh VCs rally against defence minister's 'dacoits' remarks

Sindh VCs rally against defence minister's 'dacoits' remarks
YouTuber Adil Raja held in UK for terrorism charges

YouTuber Adil Raja held in UK for terrorism charges

Pakistan's religious body gives nod to women performing Hajj without mehram

Pakistan's religious body gives nod to women performing Hajj without mehram
Karachi mayoral polls: Administrators and history

Karachi mayoral polls: Administrators and history
Biparjoy: Emaar Pakistan strong, high enough to withstand cyclone's impact, says DHA official

Biparjoy: Emaar Pakistan strong, high enough to withstand cyclone's impact, says DHA official

Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities on high alert as Pakistan, India brace for landfall today

Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities on high alert as Pakistan, India brace for landfall today
Govt on high alert as Keti Bandar braces for cyclone Biparjoy today

Govt on high alert as Keti Bandar braces for cyclone Biparjoy today
Jahangir Tareen appoints Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as IPP's central secretary information

Jahangir Tareen appoints Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as IPP's central secretary information
PPP, JI to vie for Karachi mayor slot today

PPP, JI to vie for Karachi mayor slot today
May 9 rioters to be given ‘right to fair trial’ in military courts

May 9 rioters to be given ‘right to fair trial’ in military courts
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India
Adil Raja released on bail after being grilled under UK counter-terror laws

Adil Raja released on bail after being grilled under UK counter-terror laws
Commercial flight operations to be suspended as Biparjoy draws closer

Commercial flight operations to be suspended as Biparjoy draws closer
Indian delegation thanks Pakistan for hosting sites of religious significance

Indian delegation thanks Pakistan for hosting sites of religious significance
Cyclone Biparjoy: Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out
In a first for KP, Justice Mussarat Hilali to be ‘elevated to Supreme Court’

In a first for KP, Justice Mussarat Hilali to be ‘elevated to Supreme Court’
Is Karachi airport closing due to Biparjoy?

Is Karachi airport closing due to Biparjoy?
Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism

Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism
PM Shehbaz departs for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes

PM Shehbaz departs for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes