Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbed, Mumbai police arrests two men

Shilpa Shetty's valuable items have been stolen in the theft, reports

Shilpa Shetty’s house in Mumbai was robbed last week; the police have arrested two men who have a connection to the theft.

According to the reports from PTI, one of the officials revealed on June 15 that some valuable items were supposedly stolen from Shilpa’s Juhu residence prior to this week.

However, the Life in a… Metro actress immediately filed a complaint against the robbery, after which an investigation was instigated.

The official further reported that the police have taken two men into custody and that their investigation is currently going on.

Shilpa is not just known as an actor but as an extremely talented dancer as well. She is also globally admired for her fitness.

The 48-year-old actress made her comeback to the silver screen in 2021 by starring in Hungama 2. She was also seen in Nikamma.

According to India Today, Shilpa Shetty will also feature in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut web-series, The Indian Police Force. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra in vital roles.