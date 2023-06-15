 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince Harry is a ‘modern-day turncoat’: ‘Saint or sinner?’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Prince Harry has just come under fire for behaving like nothing more than a ‘petulant man-child having a prolonged tantrum’.

These accusatory claims have been shared against Prince Harry by Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au she was quoted saying, “Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex: Saint or sinner? Grievously wronged son or petulant man-child having a prolonged tanty? Palace whistleblower or modern-day turncoat?”

“To write about the 38-year-old today is to constantly wrestle with the contradictions and the complexities of a man who did the unthinkable, walking away from the royal family and straight into the waiting arms of corporate America.”

“Except that, so far, the Megxit fairytale has not resulted in anything like an out and out happily-ever-after.”

“For years now, the duke and duchess have been testing the world’s patience with their veritable Niagara Falls of hurts.”

“Today, the question that is harder and harder to ignore is, has it paid off for them – or their paymasters? The auguries are not good.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry is ‘clearly willing to wage battle on numerous fronts’ video

Prince Harry is ‘clearly willing to wage battle on numerous fronts’
King Charles putting ‘pressure’ on Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge eviction

King Charles putting ‘pressure’ on Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge eviction
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'still living as married couple' in Windsor

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'still living as married couple' in Windsor
King Charles in trouble as 'Royal Houses' pose problems for Britons

King Charles in trouble as 'Royal Houses' pose problems for Britons
Prince Andrew using 'Queen money' to finance stay in Royal Lodge?

Prince Andrew using 'Queen money' to finance stay in Royal Lodge?
Queen Camilla to 'stand out more' at Escot with Queen Elizabeth favourite colours

Queen Camilla to 'stand out more' at Escot with Queen Elizabeth favourite colours
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' to hit Netflix on King Charles Birthday Parade day

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' to hit Netflix on King Charles Birthday Parade day
Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest move set tongues wagging

Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest move set tongues wagging
Queen Camilla more committed to women's issues than Meghan Markle?

Queen Camilla more committed to women's issues than Meghan Markle?
US army downplays Prince Harry's appearance at Warrior Games Challenge

US army downplays Prince Harry's appearance at Warrior Games Challenge

King Charles recalls Queen Elizabeth's coronation in meeting with mountaineers

King Charles recalls Queen Elizabeth's coronation in meeting with mountaineers

Meghan Markle is a ‘cuckoo’ trying to ‘destroy her marriage’

Meghan Markle is a ‘cuckoo’ trying to ‘destroy her marriage’
Royal expert shares Prince Harry’s photos from ‘extra special’ visit

Royal expert shares Prince Harry’s photos from ‘extra special’ visit
Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'awkward moment' video resurfaces video

Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'awkward moment' video resurfaces
Prince Harry will ‘bring it all down’ the ‘monarchy, media, the whole awful dance’

Prince Harry will ‘bring it all down’ the ‘monarchy, media, the whole awful dance’
Prince William sends strong message to those involved in wildlife crime

Prince William sends strong message to those involved in wildlife crime
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives are ‘non-consensually thrust upon us’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives are ‘non-consensually thrust upon us’
Prince Harry is trying to ‘seek revenge for his life’

Prince Harry is trying to ‘seek revenge for his life’
Prince Harry has nothing ‘meaningful to express’

Prince Harry has nothing ‘meaningful to express’
Prince Harry keeps a ‘cheeky chappy façade on full display’

Prince Harry keeps a ‘cheeky chappy façade on full display’
Prince William, Sophie attend screening of ‘Rhino Man’

Prince William, Sophie attend screening of ‘Rhino Man’