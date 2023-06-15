 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Carrie Fisher's final film 'Wonderwell' overcomes challenges for long-awaited release

Carrie Fishers final film Wonderwell overcomes challenges for long-awaited release

Carrie Fisher's final film, Wonderwell, is set to be released after a tumultuous seven-year journey to the big screen.

The renowned Star Wars actress, who tragically passed away in late 2016, merely six weeks after completing her work on the fantasy movie, leads an ensemble cast that includes singer and actress Rita Ora (known for Fifty Shades of Grey), Nell Tiger Free (from Servant), Sebastian Croft (featured in Heartstopper), and newcomer Kiera Milward.

Vertical has acquired the distribution rights for North America and the UK/Ireland for Vlad Marsavin's directorial debut, which has managed to fly under the radar. The company is planning a limited theatrical run in the United States via AMC, starting on June 23, 2023, followed by a digital release.

"The journey we, as filmmakers, have taken with this movie has been just as perilous as the movie itself," explained director Marsavin, reflecting on the long-awaited release. "It has taken us seven years from filming to the screen. The visual effects in a project of this magnitude require time, but we faced additional challenges due to Covid lockdowns and, of course, the untimely passing of our beloved Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her enchanting on-screen moments as Hazel."

Marsavin revealed that the film encountered difficulties with visual effects after the initial shoot, resulting in an increased budget and the subsequent delay.

The filmmaker also disclosed that the movie will include a dedication to Fisher, whose sudden death in December 2016 came as a "devastating shock" to him and the entire team. The actress tragically passed away four days after experiencing a medical emergency during a flight from London to LA.

