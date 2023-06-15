 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Khloé Kardashian shares update about her bond with son Tatum

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Khloé Kardashian shares update about her bond with son Tatum 

Khloé Kardashian revealed bonding with her son Tatum has become easier after previously saying she does not have a “complete bond” with her baby boy, who was born via surrogacy.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe discussed working on her relationship with her baby boy while travelling to Milan to support sister Kim Kardashian's "Ciao, Kim" collection.

The Good American co-founder said she is having “FOMO” after leaving her kids at home while she and her mother Kris Jenner were en route to their hotels.

"I have two little humans to miss and freak out about," she said in her confessional before saying, "Bonding with the baby has definitely gotten easier."

"I love True's relationship with him, and this is going to be hard," she added of her trip "But travel Khloé is always fun. I'm just worried about having a good time and bringing good energy."

Previously, on last week’s episode, Khloé talked to Kris about the issues she faced while she tried to bond with her son after welcoming him via surrogacy.

"The first couple months are really wild," she said. "He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy."

Khloe further shared in a confessional, "You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is.”

