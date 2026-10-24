Destiny’s Child reunion at JAY-Z’s concert sends fans into a frenzy

Destiny’s Child sent fans into a frenzy after Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams reunited at JAY-Z’s JAŸ-Z 30 concert.

The iconic trio was spotted together in a suite at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during the Friday, October 23, show, smiling, dancing, pointing towards the stage and enjoying the music.

Although the singers did not perform together, their rare appearance was enough to steal the spotlight and spark a wave of nostalgic reactions online.

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“They look phenomenal,” one fan wrote, while another declared, “a destiny's child reunion at the jay-z concert is iconic fr.”

One particularly enthusiastic reaction summed up the mood perfectly, “Jay-Z sold the tickets, Destiny's Child stole the night.”

Another fan reflected on the group's enduring connection, writing, “20 years since the split and the chemistry didn't age one bit.”

The excitement is hardly surprising. Destiny’s Child dominated the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including Say My Name, Survivor, Independent Women Part I and Bootylicious, becoming one of the most influential girl groups of their era.

The trio officially went their separate ways in 2006 to pursue individual careers, with Beyoncé going on to become a global superstar while Kelly and Michelle continued their own musical and entertainment journeys.

Since then, full-group reunions have been rare, making even an informal gathering particularly special for longtime fans.

The three previously reunited at the 2013 Super Bowl, Coachella in 2018 and the final show of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in 2025.

This time, there was no elaborate choreography or surprise performance just three longtime bandmates enjoying the moment together.

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