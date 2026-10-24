Pregnant Samie Elishi shares guilty pleasure food cravings

Samie Elishi also posted a clip of her revealing her pregnancy news with her friends and snaps of her food cravings

Pregnant Samie Elishi has opened about her guilty-pleasure food cravings during her first trimester, revealing that she is battling constant morning sickness and craving Greggs sausage rolls.

The Love Island star, 26, revealed earlier this week that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend of seven months Tyrique Hyde, 27.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the reality star shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey so far. In one snap, Samie shared a selfie of her in bed followed by a sweet snap of her and Tyrique.

READ MORE: Samie Elishi, Tyrique Hyde share exciting baby news with sweet announcement

She also posted a clip of her revealing her pregnancy news with her friends and snaps of her food cravings.

Alongside the post, she penned: '1st trimester messie. Telling my best friends. LOTS of rest. Sickness that feels like a constant hangover. Non alcoholic wine & mocktails. Lots of snuggles & my no1 craving Greggs sausage rolls.'

Tyrique was quick to comment: 'You got this champ'.

It comes just days after Samie hit back at 'millions of opinions' on her pregnancy.

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