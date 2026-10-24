Raye’s symphony show turns into sweet birthday celebration

Raye received an early birthday surprise when from her three sisters.

Lauren Amma Keen, Abby-Lynn Keen and Katelyn Keen joined forces for a special orchestral rendition of Happy Birthday during Raye’s Royal Albert Hall concert in London on Friday night, October 23, just hours before the singer turned 29.

The heartwarming moment unfolded during the British singer-songwriter’s symphonic show, This Symphony May Contain Hope, transforming an already memorable performance into a personal family celebration.

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The concert featured a reimagining of her chart-topping album This Music May Contain Hope, with the Escapism hitmaker accompanied by a live orchestra, band and choir, including the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective.

The surprise also continued a family-focused evening for the singer, who has shared the stage with her loved ones during recent performances.

Her grandparents, including her grandmother Agatha Dawson-Amoah, were part of the concert’s emotional highlights, with Raye also sharing a duet with her grandfather.

The timing made the occasion even more special. The Royal Albert Hall performance came shortly after the Worth It songstress marked a major triumph at the 2026 Mercury Prize, where she won Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope, earning the prestigious award and its £25,000 prize.

Between the career milestone and her birthday celebrations, Raye has had plenty to celebrate this week.

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