Noel Gallagher says he has learned to compromise amid Oasis reunion

Gallagher and brother Liam are performing together for the first time since the band split in 2009

Noel Gallagher has revealed that his willingness to compromise with his brother, Liam, is one of the reasons behind Oasis' comeback.

As a result, their willingness to compromise has helped made the band 'better than' they ever were.

It is worth noting that the band split in 2009 following a backstage fallout,with the brothers falling out and remaining estranged until they reconciled in 2024 ahead of their Oasis Live '25' tour.

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They're now gearing up for an even more successful run of gigs next year - Oasis Live '27.

Noel, 59, has spoken about their reconciliation in a rare interview on one of the last episodes of Youtuber Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Dates.

Asking Noel if he had any advice on working with a sibling, he replied: 'I think you've got to be prepared just to compromise.'

While he agreed that compromising is 'key', he also admitted it's something he's had to work at.

Noel added: 'Yeah, which is something I'm not ordinarily good at. But I think it gets better as you get older.'

Elsewhere in the interview, Amelia questioned Noel as to how he and Liam ensured their reunion was a success.

The interview comes after Oasis reunited for its Live ‘25 tour, with Gallagher and brother Liam performing together for the first time since the band split in 2009.

The group has since announced 38 additional shows for 2027.

READ MORE: Noel, Liam Gallagher embark on new journey amid reunion plans