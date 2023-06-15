 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sienna Miller addresses phone hacking scandal in a new documentary

Sienna Miller addresses phone hacking scandal in a new documentary

Sienna Miller has recently addressed phone hacking scandal in a new BBC documentary titled Scandalous: Phone Hacking on Trial.

Miller revealed that two days after the news of her former partner, Jude Law’s affair with his children’s nanny broke, she discovered she was pregnant in 2005.

Following this news, Miller claimed she received a call from British tabloid The Sun stating they knew about the pregnancy and wanted to break the story.

Miller’s then-publicist, Ciara Parkes, who also featured in the docuseries, disclosed that the call about the pregnancy came from The Sun’s former editor, Rebekah Brooks.

“I had to tell Sienna that the story about the pregnancy had come out,” shared Parkes.

Parkes explained, “She broke down. She screamed very loudly. It was a very guttural scream. I could hear her thumping to the floor.”

It is pertinent to mention that The Sun eventually published this story.

“I felt somebody must be selling stories,” remarked Miller.

The British actress continued, “And I sat down the five people in our lives who knew, and interrogated them violently. I was under such intense pressure.”

“And said, it has to be one of you, so who is it? And lots of tears and denials,” commented the 41-year-old.

She mentioned she became so paranoid that she borrowed friends’ phones to make calls.

“I don’t think I remember six weeks of my life. I actually don’t remember. I think I was in such a deep state of trauma by that point that I totally blacked out,” added Miller.

