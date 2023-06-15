 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Natalie Portman has been trying hard to save her marriage after her husband Benjamin Millepied was accused of cheating on her with a climate activist.

The Black Swan star is said to be “desperately clinging” to the hope that her marriage will work out in the end even though her close friends think otherwise.

A source close to the situation spilt to Radar Online, “She’s still wearing her wedding ring and making appearances like everything is under control. Publicly, she’s trying to keep her head up.”

However, the insider noted that despite choosing to stay with her husband and give their marriage another chance, Portman’s “heart has been ripped out.”

Portman, who shares son Aleph, and daughter Amalia, with Millepied, is “desperately clinging to the hope that her marriage can be saved.”

The insider went on to add that Portman’s inner circle does not think her marriage would last. “As the old saying goes, cheating is only a symptom of something wrong in the marriage,” said a source.

“Natalie could be in for a long and brutal divorce battle,” the insider added of her friends’ view on the actor’s situation.

