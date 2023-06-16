‘Adil Raja arrested by UK counter-terrorism police for overseas offences’

Undated photograph of Adil Raja. — @soldierspeaks

Retired Major held on complaints of incitement of violence by UK's CTPSE.

"Raja taken into custody under Section 59 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

Raja facing charges of inciting others to get involved in acts of terrorism.

LONDON: Social media activist and YouTuber Major (retd) Adil Raja was arrested on terrorism offences by detectives of Counter-Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) on suspicion of terrorism offences, credible UK security sources have confirmed to Geo News.

This reporter has learnt exclusively from trusted sources that Raja was arrested under the United Kingdom’s “Section 59 of the Terrorism Act 2000”.

The security sources shared that the YouTuber was arrested “on suspicion of inciting another person to commit an act of terrorism wholly or partly outside the United Kingdom”.

The sources confirmed “outside the United Kingdom” in this case means Pakistan, meaning the retired military officer was arrested on complaints of incitement of violence inside Pakistan and for the alleged offence of inciting others to get involved in acts of terrorism or violence.

It was earlier reported in Pakistani media that London’s Scotland Yard or Metropolitan Police had arrested the retired Major and that he was detained in London but speaking to this reporter on condition of anonymity the security sources shared that Raja was arrested by the CTPSE unit after an arrest request was raised by UK’s Central Terrorism Command — on complaints received from the Pakistani state authorities.

Raja was arrested when he was at his home. He didn’t resist and told the police he was happy to be interviewed. In the video-recorded interview Raja, according to the sources, denied any involvement in terrorism offences and told the police he was a victim of violence, not its perpetrator.



Geo News learnt that Raja has been bailed for three months to a date in September 2023. Meanwhile, the security sources said, the investigation into the terrorism allegations will continue.

Barrister Umar Ali, a leading barrister in the UK from Holborn Chambers, who specialises in criminal law matters, explained the law: "The Terrorism Act 2000 sets out a series of offences that can be committed abroad and tried and sentenced in England and Wales as if they had been committed in the UK. These include inciting terrorism overseas section 59 of the Terrorism Act 2000 outlines the offence of inciting terrorism overseas.

“If a person encourages someone else to commit an act of terrorism outside the United Kingdom, they have committed an offence. The act they incite must be similar to certain offences, such as murder or causing harm with intent, if it had been committed in England and Wales. If someone is found guilty of this offence, they will face the same penalties as if they had committed the corresponding offense themselves. It doesn't matter if the person being incited is in the UK or not.”

The barrister also said that in order to be convicted of a terrorism offence under The Terrorism Act 2000, it must be proven in court that there was an actual or intended use or threat of serious violence, potentially endangering lives or public safety. “This use or threat of violence should involve firearms or explosives, or if not, it should have been intended to influence a government or intimidate the public for political, religious, racial, or ideological reasons.”

Earlier Raja’s lawyer Mahtab Aziz said that his client was arrested in relation to the complaints filed by authorities in Pakistan with the UK authorities.

Raja denies any involvement in terrorism. He said after his release from the police custody: “There have been many rumours about me and my welfare. Alhamdulillah, I am well. I remain fully committed to raising a voice against fascism and for democracy in Pakistan. I will continue to advocate people's democratic right to peaceful protest as the only way to bring about real change. A sea of peaceful protesters can achieve the change, which violent protest cannot as violence can only be counterproductive. The only way forward for Pakistan to bring political and economic stability, which every Pakistani, regardless of political affiliation desires, is through free and fair elections and 'uninterrupted' democracy. All institutions working 'within their powers', as mandated by the constitution, are vital for the success of Pakistan.”