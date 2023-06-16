'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence

Ke Huy Quan was first featured in 'Indiana Jones 2'

Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones film has brought in several old faces, such as Marion Ravenwood and Sallah but there was one notable missing: Short Round played by Ke Huy Quan.

In a chat with IGN, the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold answered his conspicuous absence from the film.

“We looked at all these different things, but the first thing we were trying to do was assemble a story that made sense in the present, meaning in the 1969 section of the movie,” the filmmaker added.

He continued, “If you notice… the only person we follow through the whole way is Indy himself. Joined by Helena [Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge], I felt like we needed to have a female lead who challenged him. But we looked at all these different things and tried to figure out how they would work. I just didn't want another adult along for the ride.”

Further, the 59-year-old showered praise on Oscar winner career turnaround.

“It's also thrilling what he's done this year, and I'm so happy for him to have suddenly found an entirely new picture to assert both his acting talent and his incredible martial arts skill,” Mangold said.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will land in cinemas on June 30.