Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram

Showbiz
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Jacqueline Fernandez has changed her name spelling on Instagram, which has not been well-received by fans and social media users.

Jacqueline has been making headlines on the internet since last year, first in conman Sukesh Chandra Sekhar money laundering case, then she had a major tiff with Nora Fatehi, and now this.

However, this time she has not been targeted for controversy rather, she is being trolled for changing her name spelling, which is completely her choice.

What previously was spelled Jacqueline has now changed to ‘Jacqueliene’ on the Race 2 actor’s Instagram handle. Though she didn’t change her surname.

As soon as the social media users noticed the change, they immediately came forward, trolling her for the change.

One of the netizens wrote on Reddit: “So there’s a LIE in it now?

Meanwhile, another wrote: “I could never even spell her previous name, now she added more letters to it.”

Other social media users have left comments like: “I'll still spell it Jacklin.” “More lies coming from JacqueLIEne that means.”

 “As if her name wasn’t hard enough to spell already.”, “Sounds like an alien name!”

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. She will be next seen in Fateh opposite Sonu Sood, reports India Today.

