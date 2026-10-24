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Chloe Sims 'intrigued' by 'TOWIE' comeback amid family chaos

The reality show has seen the cast go through everything from marriages, babies, break-ups and family tragedies

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Web Desk
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Published October 24, 2026

Chloe Sims left the show in 2022 to move to LA with her sisters and pursue their Kardashian-style reality show, House of Sims
Chloe Sims left the show in 2022 to move to LA with her sisters and pursue their Kardashian-style reality show, 'House of Sims'

Chloe Sims could return to The Only Way Is Essex for a therapy-style spin-off, marking her comeback four years after quitting the show, according to reports.

The TV personality, 44, who rose to fame on the reality series in 2011, left the show in 2022 to move to LA with her sisters and pursue their Kardashian-style reality show, House of Sims.

However, following changes in family dynamics and a falling-out with her sisters, Chloe could could return to the show that made her famous as show bosses plan a spin-off series.

READ MORE: 'TOWIE' star Lydia Bright set to become aunt as sister Georgia announces pregnancy

Chloe is thought to be 'intrigued' by the proposed new format, which will focus on mental health, therapy and wellness as opposed to rows and drama, reports The Sun.

A source told the publication: 'The Sun previously revealed that TOWIE bosses are keen to bring back various show legends for the spin-off, and now our moles tell us that Chloe Sims has had meetings with producers about returning for it.

'Chloe was intrigued as it’s different from the regular show, and more focused on mental health and wellness, which she is really into.

'It’s not a done deal yet, but the format is a way for her to return to the franchise which made her a household name, without having to get involved in all the drama and rows.'

Last month, reports suggested that ITV bosses had already given the green light for the new format which could see stars such as Gemma and ex-boyfriend James return for a 'showdown'.

The reality show has been on the air since 2010 and across its 38 series has seen the cast go through everything from marriages, babies, break-ups and family tragedies.

READ MORE: 'TOWIE' star Lydia Bright set to become aunt as sister Georgia announces pregnancy

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