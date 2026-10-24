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Bebe Rexha returns to stage after wedding festivities

Bebe Rexha makes her first professional stage appearance after brother’s wedding at NRJ Music Awards

By
Web Desk
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Published October 24, 2026

Bebe Rexha returns to stage after wedding festivities
Bebe Rexha returns to stage after wedding festivities 

Bebe Rexha has returned to the professional stage following her younger brother’s wedding celebrations, delivering an energetic performance of her dance hit “New Religion” at the 2026 NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France.

The singer took to the stage on Friday, October 23, at the 28th edition of the annual music ceremony, held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. Her appearance marked her first major professional stage performance since attending and performing at her brother Florent “Flo” Rexha’s wedding to Dorina Papraniku earlier this month.

Rexha brought her latest single to the international awards stage, captivating the audience with a high-energy rendition of “New Religion,” a track that has become a key release from her fourth studio album, Dirty Blonde. The performance was among the evening’s musical highlights, with the official NRJ Music Awards coverage describing her set as an energetic show driven by the dance anthem.


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