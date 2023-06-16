 
pakistan
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over

A man with a mobile phone takes a picture of rising waves, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton beach in Karachi, June 14, 2023. — Reuters
KARACHI: Educational activities in the port city will resume tomorrow (Thursday) as the threat of cyclone Biparjoy has now reduced.

In a notification, the city commissioner's office said the earlier notification to cancel/reschedule exams and other education-related activities had been recalled.

"It is therefore, informed that all educational activities including examinations may be resumed in all education institutions of Karachi Division by tomorrow i.e. 17.06.2023," the notification said.

Howling gales and crashing waves pounded the coastline of India and Pakistan on Thursday as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall, with more than 175,000 people fleeing the storm's predicted path.

People in Sindh's coastal areas, who were forced to flee their towns and villages ahead of tropical cyclone Biparjoy's devastating landfall, are returning to their homes as the storm has significantly lost its strength.

"The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'BIPARJOY' over the northeast Arabian Sea after crossing the Indian Gujarat coast (near Jakhau port) has weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS)," the Met Office said in its latest advisory.

Roofs were blown off houses, and trees and electric poles were uprooted, leaving thousands without power as a severe cyclone made landfall and rain lashed both the Indian and Pakistani coasts late Thursday.

At least two people died in India's western state of Gujarat after being swept away by flood waters just before the cyclone hit. However, in Pakistan, the cyclone had no major impact, with rain reported in some parts of the southern metropolis of Karachi, which is on high alert.

The latest advisory of the PMD mentioned that the cyclone lies near latitude 23.8°N and longitude 69.4°E at a distance of 110km south of Badin, 200km southeast of Keti Bandar, and 180km southeast of Thatta.

Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman told Geo News that the authorities would hold a meeting in the afternoon to discuss how to send the affectees back to their homes.

"Thank God; we are safe from the destruction of the cyclone. But it might take us some time to send people back to Sujawal," the federal minister said, noting that their livelihoods had been significantly impacted.

