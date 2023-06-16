Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

British film producer Jemima Goldsmith (centre) with her sons and step-daughter Tyrian White. — Instagram/@khanjemima

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and British film producer Jemima Goldsmith wished Tyrian White the "happiest birthday" by posting a sweet picture with her.



Taking to Instagram, Jemima posted a picture of herself with Tyrian along with two of her sons — Sulaiman and Kasim.

In the picture, all four could be seen with big smiles. "Happiest Birthday to our Tyrian White. We love you so much," wrote Jemima, who is also a screenwriter.



— Instagram/@khanjemima

Jemima usually keeps her Instagram followers updated by posting pictures with Tyrian — who goes by the name Tyrian Khan White on her Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to this brilliant person , I'm lucky enough to call my step daughter. The best company- as illustrated in this photo- I'm pretty much always happy when she's around. And tho' I can't take any credit, she's one of the wisest, bravest, most authentic & impressive people i know. Miss you and love you a lot," Jemima had earlier wished Tyrian along with an adorable selfie on the photo-and-video sharing app.