 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

British film producer Jemima Goldsmith (centre) with her sons and step-daughter Tyrian White. — Instagram/@khanjemima
British film producer Jemima Goldsmith (centre) with her sons and step-daughter Tyrian White. — Instagram/@khanjemima

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and British film producer Jemima Goldsmith wished Tyrian White the "happiest birthday" by posting a sweet picture with her. 

Taking to Instagram, Jemima posted a picture of herself with Tyrian along with two of her sons — Sulaiman and Kasim. 

In the picture, all four could be seen with big smiles. "Happiest Birthday to our Tyrian White. We love you so much," wrote Jemima, who is also a screenwriter. 

— Instagram/@khanjemima
— Instagram/@khanjemima

Jemima usually keeps her Instagram followers updated by posting pictures with Tyrian — who goes by the name Tyrian Khan White on her Instagram. 

— Instagram/@khanjemima
— Instagram/@khanjemima

"Happy Birthday to this brilliant person , I'm lucky enough to call my step daughter. The best company- as illustrated in this photo- I'm pretty much always happy when she's around. And tho' I can't take any credit, she's one of the wisest, bravest, most authentic & impressive people i know. Miss you and love you a lot," Jemima had earlier wished Tyrian along with an adorable selfie on the photo-and-video sharing app. 

More From Pakistan:

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today
‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum
Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’

Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’
Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time
Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief

Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief
Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates

Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates
Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, announces ECP

Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, announces ECP
Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over

Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over
Parents protest against 'illegal' increase in private schools' fee

Parents protest against 'illegal' increase in private schools' fee
Latif Khosa remains safe after gun attack at residence

Latif Khosa remains safe after gun attack at residence
Emergency lifted from Pakistan’s coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy fizzles out

Emergency lifted from Pakistan’s coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy fizzles out
Journalists should be allowed to do their work, US tells Pakistan

Journalists should be allowed to do their work, US tells Pakistan
Pakistan 'safe' from Biparjoy's destruction as cyclone weakens after hitting India

Pakistan 'safe' from Biparjoy's destruction as cyclone weakens after hitting India
CAIE gives options to Pakistani students whose exams were cancelled

CAIE gives options to Pakistani students whose exams were cancelled
Punjab University issues 'degree' to former PM Nawaz Sharif

Punjab University issues 'degree' to former PM Nawaz Sharif

UK court rejects claim Nasir Butt bribed judge to help Nawaz Sharif

UK court rejects claim Nasir Butt bribed judge to help Nawaz Sharif
‘Adil Raja arrested by UK counter-terrorism police for overseas offences’

‘Adil Raja arrested by UK counter-terrorism police for overseas offences’
Karachi mayoral poll result subject to outcome of JI plea: SHC

Karachi mayoral poll result subject to outcome of JI plea: SHC
Biparjoy makes landfall along India-Pakistan sea border

Biparjoy makes landfall along India-Pakistan sea border
PML-N, PPP ‘lock horns over administrative matters in Punjab’

PML-N, PPP ‘lock horns over administrative matters in Punjab’
In a first, British govt appoints female high commissioner to Pakistan

In a first, British govt appoints female high commissioner to Pakistan