Friday Jun 16, 2023
Scarlett Johansson gushes over husband Colin Jost in new interview

Scarlett Johansson reminisces the red carpet walk at Cannes with her husband Colin Jost, says it was awesome
Scarlett Johansson reminisces the red carpet walk at Cannes with her husband Colin Jost, says it was 'awesome'

Scarlett Johansson expressed her delight to PEOPLE at attending the premiere of Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival with her husband, Colin Jost.

Asked what it feels like to have had her husband attend the Cannes premiere of Asteroid City, she said, “Oh, it's so fun.”

“It's awesome. I mean, personally, it's always fun when you're not just explaining it to them over the phone, but you're living your life together, these big profound moments.”

At the French film festival in May, the 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was seen on the red carpet beaming with joy as she cozied up to her husband of nearly three years, Jost, who was also all smiles.

“There's a familial feeling with the whole cast,” she says of Asteroid City. “So everybody's spouses are all friends with each other. It's really great. It's just a very singular experience.”

This was followed by her co-star Jason Schwartzman recalling a funny incident. “Just as a weird side,” he told PEOPLE, “when the lights came on [after the Cannes screening], the first person I saw was her husband.”

“Why?” Johansson quips with a laugh.

“I looked back and he gave me this [look], and I'll never forget it,” Schwartzman adds. “So I feel like I connected with him first, he was the first person I saw — like a baby being born.”

Johansson tied the knot with the Saturday Night Live star in a private ceremony in October 2020. The couple welcomed their son, Cosmo, in 2021.

