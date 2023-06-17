Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’

Experts have just ridiculed Prince Harry for reducing his entire purpose in life by ‘harping’ on about getting his own back on the press.

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

According to News.com.au she started by saying, “Getting his own back on the press is quickly becoming Harry’s purpose in life.”

“For something so important to him, you’d think he would have at least done his research and figured out how a court operated.”

“Instead he behaved like a victim, seemingly not understanding the difference between feelings and fact – favouring the former when the latter was what was needed.”