Saturday Jun 17, 2023
King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly being ‘laughed at’ by the entire Royal Family.

These claims have been shared by the Editor in Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward.

She believes the Royal Family is currently ‘laughing discreetly’ behind the scenes, now that Spotify has cut ties.

In her most recent interview with The Mirror Ms Seward broke down the couple’s current trajectory and said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be on a different path.”

“When they first hit California, they hit it running and were feted by everybody snapping up deals left right and centre,” Ms Seward also added.

“The amounts of money they seemed to be earning were awesome. Netflix was first swiftly followed by Spotify, both deals reported to be worth $60 million dollars between them.”

“Then the Publisher Penguin Random House signed up Harry for an autobiography which he didn’t even have to write himself.”

“Suddenly they seemed far further away than the five thousand miles which separate them from the royal family.”

“Instead of hats and suits they were barefoot in jeans,” from that point on. “Instead of Frogmore Cottage under the Heathrow flightpath, they had the beauty of the mountains and the ocean.”

“It was all sunshine and palm trees and sprinkler fed lawns. Then the unravelling began.”

“Without them dissing on the royal family, which they have intimated they won’t be doing any more – what have they to offer?”

“There are many with more talent and experience,” after all. So “they will be taking the news in their stride but will not be happy” as “their ‘private’ life costs a fortune to run.”

“Despite their combined riches, they need a huge income just to keep going.”

“The royal family will be laughing discreetly. They do not wish the Sussex’s any harm but are smarting from the way the Californian couple have run down the monarchy they have worked so hard to preserve.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “It may continue to come back and haunt them for some time.”

