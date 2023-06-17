 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik (right) with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan at Safe City Islamabad on June 17, 2023. — Reporter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik (right) with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan at Safe City Islamabad on June 17, 2023. — Reporter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik during visit to Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad. — Reporter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik during visit to Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad. — Reporter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik during visit to Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad. — Reporter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik during visit to Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad. — Reporter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik during visit to Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad. — Reporter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik during visit to Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad. — Reporter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik during visit to Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad. — Reporter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik during visit to Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad. — Reporter

  • SAPM on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik visits Safe City HQ in Islamabad.
  • Emphasises importance of effective policing to overcome crimes.
  • He also stresses need for ensuring a peaceful environment.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik on Saturday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan and his team to double their efforts in order to curb rampant crime in the city. 

He was visiting the Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad during which he monitored the operations at Capital Command & Control Centre and reviewed law and order issues.

During his visit, Malik emphasised the importance of effective policing and the use of modern techniques to overcome crimes and create an atmosphere that may boost economic activity.

He stressed the need for ensuring a peaceful environment where families could feel absolutely safe and secure. 

IGP Khan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shoaib Khurram Janbaz and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Shahzada Umar Babar received SAPM Malik. 

Afterwards, he visited various sections of the facility where he was thoroughly briefed regarding the law and order situation.

During the visit, the SAPM was briefed about the E-Challan system, Pukar-15 Helpline, Emergency and Dispatch Control Centre, Safe City's telecommunications system, Smart Car System and the highly sophisticated drone unit.

SAPM Malik appreciated the officials for their dedication and commitment towards peace and urged them to go beyond the call of duty to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Later on, IGP Islamabad briefed Malik about the overall security situation and the measures taken by the police department to address existing loopholes.

More From Pakistan:

12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident

12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident
Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget

Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget
Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister

Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister
Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF

Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF
50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official

50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official
Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus
Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches

Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches
12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO

12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO
Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens

Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens
Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism

Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism
Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24

Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24
Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?

Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?
Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award

Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award
No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah

No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah
Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum
SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP

SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP
NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case

NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case
Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?

Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today
Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum