Scotland stun Norway with late comeback

Kenny McLean celebrates after his 89th-minute goal gives Scotland the lead against Norway. —EPA

Scotland stunned Norway 2-1 in Oslo on Saturday to take a massive step towards qualification for Euro 2024.

Erling Haaland gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot in the 56th minute, but Scotland rallied in the final 13 minutes to score two goals in two minutes. Lyndon Dykes equalised in the 87th minute and Kenny McLean scored the winner in the 89th minute.

The win puts Scotland top of Group A with 10 points from three games. Spain is second with six points, while Norway is third with four points. The top two teams in each group qualify for Euro 2024.

Scotland's late comeback was a remarkable achievement, given that they had not won in Norway since 1992. The Scots were also without several key players, including Kieran Tierney, John McGinn, and Ryan Christie.

Despite the absences, Scotland produced a determined performance and were rewarded for their efforts in the final minutes. Dykes and McLean both scored their first goals for Scotland in the win.

The victory is a major boost for Scotland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024. The Scots have a home game against Georgia on Tuesday, and they will be confident of winning that game and extending their lead at the top of the group.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke said he was "delighted" with the result. "The boys showed great character and determination to come back and win the game," he said. "We've got a tough game against Georgia on Tuesday, but we're confident we can get a result."

Norway manager Stale Solbakken was disappointed with the result, but he praised his team for their performance. "We played well for most of the game, but we made two mistakes and Scotland punished us," he said. "We've got to pick ourselves up and go again in our next game."

Scotland's win was a major upset, but it is a sign of the progress the team has made under Clarke. The Scots are now one of the favourites to qualify for Euro 2024, and they will be looking to build on their momentum in the next round of games.