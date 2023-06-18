Piers Morgan extends support to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has seemingly extended his support to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after Spotify employees criticized the royal couple.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were branded “lazy” and “grifters” by Spotify employees after the podcasting network ended their $20 million deal.

Sharing Page Six story on his Twitter handle, Morgan sarcastically said, “Yikes. This is so unfair on such a hard-working, inspiring couple who just want to spread love around & make the world a better place. Hope they’re OK” followed by folded hands emojis.

Piers Morgan is a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry's spokesperson had confirmed the couple have parted ways with music streaming giant Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Spotify have cut the ties just three years after agreeing to a $20 million deal.

Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”