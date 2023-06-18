 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Owenn considers being Taylor Swift's choice for Eras Tour as pinnacle of approval

Owenn considers being Taylor Swift's choice for Eras Tour as the pinnacle of approval

Owenn, formerly known as Christian Owens, has made significant progress since his time as a backup dancer for Taylor Swift. 

After working with Swift during her Reputation tour and appearing in her "Lover" music video, Owenn is now reflecting on the life-changing experience of opening multiple shows on Swift's highly successful The Eras Tour.

Expressing his excitement, Owenn described his first performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., at the end of May as a surreal moment. 

Speaking to E! News he admitted, coming from New York City, the location held particular significance for him, and he couldn't believe he was actually on a stadium stage at MetLife.

“It’s been amazing, honestly, it’s kind of surreal,” Owenn said.

Since then, Owenn has supported Swift in various cities, including East Rutherford (May 28), Chicago (June 2-3), Detroit (June 10), and Pittsburgh (June 17). He also has upcoming opening slots on the Eras Tour in Minneapolis (June 24) and Los Angeles (Aug. 4).

Throughout his journey, Owenn has learned a great deal from observing Swift. He emphasized the value of being in her presence and witnessing her work, as it has provided him with real-life lessons and insights. Having collaborated with Swift since 2015, Owenn has gained confidence as a performer, knowing that Swift believes in him as an artist.

“The real advice is actually being in the atmosphere and watching,” he told E! “And I’ve been working with Taylor for such a long time now, since 2015, so just being in her presence and watching her work is the best advice.”

“Knowing that if [Taylor] didn’t believe in me like she did I wouldn’t be on that stage,” he said. 

“That’s like the ultimate co-sign from her just being one of the biggest artists in the world but also somebody who knows business and knows her music. So just being on that stage and being chosen by her specifically is just a crazy co-sign and a crazy thing in itself … the ultimate stamp.”

Owenn sees Swift's endorsement as the ultimate stamp of approval, given her status as one of the world's biggest artists who possesses both musical and business acumen. 

