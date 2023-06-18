 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Zarmeen Zehra

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

Pakistan Army soldiers in a military vehicle. — Radio Pakistan/File
  • Zafri reached Peshawar from Afghanistan on May 22.
  • He was also involved in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.
  • The other two slain terrorists were expert in sniping.

Security forces gunned down a most wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander among three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Dara Adam Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it emerged on Sunday.

According to security sources, TTP commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari accompanied by two of his group members were killed in the IBO.

On the night between June 16 and 17, security forces in a highly planned IBO killed TTP commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari son of Ghulam Siddique in Dara Adam Khel and two of his members identified as Hasan Khan son of Mohammad Imran resident of Bazi Khel and Anas alias Ali resident of Nangarhar Afghanistan.

The slain commander was a resident of village Malan in Dara Adam Khel and reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22, 2023, said the well-placed sources.

Zafri was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan, it added.

He was also involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and had received more than Rs100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The other slain terrorist, Hasan Khan, was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and remained a part of TTA from 2019 to 2021. He had joined Tariq Gidar group in 2022.

Anas was an sniping expert and involved in terrorist attacks against security forces in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

The coal miners, business community and common people of the area breathed a sigh of relief with the elimination of the wanted terrorists.

The security forces would continue their efforts to make the country safe and free from terrorism with the cooperation of the people.

