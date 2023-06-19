 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

A person sighting the moon. — Reuters/File
A person sighting the moon. — Reuters/File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Monday) to sight the Zil Hajj moon.

In a statement, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said the committee would meet under the leadership of its chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology will partake in the meeting.

The meetings of the zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal will be held in the respective cities.

If the moon is sighted today, the first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday), and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

The Met Office, earlier said that the birth of the moon was expected on June 18 at 9:37pm, which could be sighted on June 19.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

The crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and the first day of the month is being observed today (June 19).

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway

Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway
PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget

PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget
Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition

Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition
Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck

Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck
Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today

Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today
Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura

Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura
TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO
Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism

Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism
Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples

Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples
Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari

Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari
Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless

Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless
Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers

Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers
Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list

Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list
PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies

PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies
Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today

Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today
PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting

PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting
PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy
12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident

12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident
SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime

SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime
Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget

Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget