Monday Jun 19, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee talks about unfair payment to actors: 'They will pay big stars'

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee reveals pay scale is different for regular actors in comparison with a white actor
Manoj Bajpayee reveals 'pay scale is different for regular actors in comparison with a white actor' 

Manoj Bajpayee opened up about the the unfair payments to actors in regular movies or OTT shows.  

While talking about it to an entertainment portal, Manoj said that they will pay differently if a white man is part of the show. 

He also revealed that he was underpaid for his most famous OTT show, The Family Man.

“Yeh OTT wale regular producer se kam nahi hai. OTT platforms are just as bad as regular producers. They will pay big stars. I did not get the kind of money I should have for The Family Man.”

He stated: “If a white actor does the show, they will pay. Brands have factories in China because there is cheap labour. Similarly, I am the cheap labour here.”

Fans, after hearing this, got extremely sad. They expressed their feelings by writing comments like: “Really sad for such an amazing actor! And there is a mediocre star actor who gets 30-40 crore for series released in same platform! Shameful!"

Another fans wrote: “I feel disgusted when he refers to himself as labour. One of the best we have got and people do this to them."

According to News 18, Manoj Bajpayee also told in one of the interviews that his wife Shabana was also against his decision to sign up for The Family Man.

