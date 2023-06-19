 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway

By
Our Correspondent

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inspects an under-construction flyover of the Malir Expressway in the Korangi area on June 18, 2023. — INP
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inspects an under-construction flyover of the Malir Expressway in the Korangi area on June 18, 2023. — INP

  • CM Shah wants to open one portion by December.
  • Officials inspect 39.4km under-construction Malir Expressway.
  • Project will cut around 40km of distance for traffic.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the provincial local government department to speed up the work at Malir Expressway so that one portion of the project from Korangi or Quaidabad could be opened by December this year, The News reported Monday.

CM Shah visited the under-construction Malir Expressway a day earlier along with Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Karachi mayor-elect Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to the CM Syed Qasim Naveed and deputy mayor-elect Salman Abdullah Murad.

They inspected the 39.4 kilometres under construction Malir Expressway from Korangi to Kathore. Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, LG Secretary Najam Shah, Project Director Niaz Soomro and Special Secretary Finance Asad Zamin were present on the project site.

The Malir Expressway project is being developed along the left bank of the Malir River to establish an access-controlled high-speed expressway. It will consist of six lanes with three-metre-wide shoulders and a dual carriageway. The expressway has been designed for 100kph vehicular speed on the main expressway, and 50kph speed on its interchanges.

The starting point of the project is Korangi Road before the Jam Sadiq Bridge. It will have an interchange for the Jam Sadiq Bridge at the KPT Flyover. It will cover Korangi and Shah Faisal Colony (Quaidabad), and end at Kathore.

Briefing the CM, Soomro said there were two parts or packages of the expressway project: Jam Sadiq to Quaidabad, where the work has been completed up to 38%, and Quaidabad to Kathore, where 15% progress has been achieved.

The CM was told that the project has six interchanges and six straight bridges, on which work is underway. The CM said that after the project’s completion, the issue of traffic congestion on the city’s roads would be under control.

The project would cut around 40 kilometres of distance for the traffic coming towards Karachi and going out to Jamshoro, and even up to Thatta. 

The CM said that after completion, the Malir Expressway project would start a new era of development in District Malir’s areas, particularly Memon Goth and its adjoining localities.

CM Shah also inspected the damaged weir at Razak Goth, RD (reduced distance)-1 of the Malir River. The irrigation department has constructed a number of weirs in the Malir River to prevent flooding, measure water flow, and hold water for agricultural and other purposes.

Irrigation Secretary Tamizuddin Khero briefed the CM that the floods of 2020 had damaged three weirs in the Malir River. He said the irrigation department had prepared a scheme of Rs13 billion to repair and reconstruct them.

The CM said he would arrange the funds for the repair of the damaged weirs, and directed the irrigation secretary to submit the scheme to the planning and development department for approval.

He added that the weirs were most important for the people living along the embankment of the river. “We will give water supply schemes to the villages of the areas, and the water stored in the weirs can be used for the purpose.”

Trash on roads

The CM also directed the district administration and the police of all the districts of Karachi to impound the vehicles found dumping trash or debris from buildings along the roads of the city.

He stressed arresting the drivers of such vehicles and the contractors as well if they are found dumping debris or trash. “This is unacceptable, and I would take strict action against the administration and the police if debris is found dumped along the roads.”

He issued these directives to the commissioners while visiting different districts, particularly Korangi and Malir, and upon finding debris and trash dumped along Korangi Road.

The CM got out of his vehicle and summoned the deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police and the deputy inspector general (DIG) to express his displeasure at the debris dumped along the road.

He directed the city commissioner to issue directives to all the DCs, DIGs, and SSPs to take strict action against the vehicles, their owners and the contractors if they are found dumping debris along the roads.

“I will not tolerate negligence in the matter,” he said, adding that his government is spending millions of rupees on cleaning the city and shifting debris to landfill sites, but people are dumping their trash, construction material and debris along the roads.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget

PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget
Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition

Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition
When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today

When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today
Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck

Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck
Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today

Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today
Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura

Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura
TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO
Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism

Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism
Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples

Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples
Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari

Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari
Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless

Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless
Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers

Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers
Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list

Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list
PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies

PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies
Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today

Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today
PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting

PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting
PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy
12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident

12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident
SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime

SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime
Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget

Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget