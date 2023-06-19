 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Members of a family of a missing person search for information after shipwreck survivors transferred to a Greek migrant camp in Malakasa, near Athens, on June 16, 2023. — AFP
Members of a family of a missing person search for information after shipwreck survivors transferred to a Greek migrant camp in Malakasa, near Athens, on June 16, 2023. — AFP

  • Social media reports suggest migrants "deliberately not rescued".
  • Reports of "discrimination" towards Pakistanis aboard boat circulate.
  • FIA official says three human traffickers arrested.

A national day of mourning is being observed across the country today (Monday) over the tragic deaths of Pakistani migrants aboard the rickety fishing boat that sank in the Mediterranean Sea off the Greek coast last week.

Expressing grief over the unfortunate incident of a boat capsising, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a countrywide day of mourning today.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry's latest update shared on Saturday, 12 Pakistanis had been identified among survivors of capsized boat.

Estimates range from 400 to over 700 people — but hundreds reportedly came from Pakistan, mostly from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). 

All but 104 migrants survived the shipwreck and were sent to Kalamata, Greece, as per the latest media reports.

In observance of the mourning day, the national flag flew at half-mast, and special prayers were offered for the deceased.

As the country mourns the unfortunate incident, netizens at home and abroad condemn the authorities in Greece for not responding promptly to the incident or making any effort to avoid such a tragedy.

Reports citing victims have been circulating on social media that the migrants were "deliberately not rescued". There are also reports of "discrimination" towards Pakistanis who were forced below the deck amid the grim voyage.

Three human traffickers arrested: FIA official

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director General North Rana Abdul Jabbar shared that three human traffickers had been arrested and were currently being investigated by the agency.

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday ordered immediate action against the elements involved in human trafficking. 

While ordering the probe into the matter, the premier directed the authorities concerned to tighten the noose around the elements involved in luring people into dangerous businesses such as trafficking.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz constituted a four-member high-level committee to investigate the tragic incident. The committee shall submit its report within one week.

Updating about the progress in a probe against the traffickers, the FIA official, while speaking during Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", said that the federal agency was also in contact with countries where human traffickers reside.

He urged the families of boat tragedy victims to contact the FIA to help with the investigations. "Families of the victims are also victims. Don't be afraid and share the agent's name."

Following the PM's orders of the probe, the FIA arrested a key “human trafficker” in Punjab’s Sheikhupura for sending people abroad illegally. 

Taking action on a tip-off, the investigation agency apprehended the key suspect, Talha Shahzaib, from Sheikhupura. He had received Rs6.5 million from Zahid Akbar, a resident of Farooqabad, for sending him abroad.

More From Pakistan:

FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022

FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022
PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions

Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions
Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway

Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway
PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget

PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget
Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition

Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition
When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today

When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today
Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck

Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck
Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today

Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today
Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura

Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura
TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO
Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism

Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism
Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples

Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples
Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari

Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari
Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless

Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless
Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers

Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers
Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list

Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list
PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies

PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies
Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today

Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today
PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting

PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting
PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election