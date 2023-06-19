 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Sohail Imran

Here's how much Virat Kohli earns from matches, brand endorsements

Monday Jun 19, 2023

An undated image of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. — Reuters/File

Former Indian skipper and star batter Virat Kohli's net worth surged past the Rs1,000 crore mark — according to an Indian publication Stock Gro — making him one of the richest Indian celebrities.

Kohli’s net worth stands at Rs1,050 crore, including Indian cricket contract, brand endorsements, ownership of brands and social media posts.

It was learnt the batter’s major earnings come from brand endorsements.

The breakdown suggests that Kohli earns Rs7 crore annually from his Indian team contract, while he receives Rs15 lakh for each Test match, Rs6 lakh for each ODI, and Rs3 lakh for each T20 match. Meanwhile, he earns Rs15 crore annually from the T20 league.

It was further leant that on social media, Kohli charges Rs8.9 crore and Rs2.5 crore per post on Instagram and Twitter, respectively.

The former skipper also owns brands like One8, a restaurant and athleisure, and Wrogn for luxury wear.

According to Indian publications, he owns two houses, one in Mumbai valued at Rs34 crore and another in Gurugram valued at Rs80 crore. He also owns luxury cars worth Rs31 crore.

Kohli also owns a football club, a tennis team, and a pro-wrestling team.

