Broad's late wickets swing Ashes first Test in England's favor

England´s Stuart Broad (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia´s Scott Boland on day three of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 18, 2023.—AFP

Stuart Broad's crucial intervention with two wickets on day four tilted the balance in favour of England in a thrilling first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

His dismissals of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith left Australia reeling at 107-3 while chasing a target of 281.

After a captivating day of cricket, England now requires seven more wickets to secure victory, while Australia needs 174 runs for a 1-0 lead in the series. The opening partnership between David Warner and Usman Khawaja added 61 runs, momentarily silencing the home crowd, until Ollie Robinson dismissed Warner, triggering pandemonium. Khawaja, who had played a sublime century in the first innings, remains unbeaten on 34, while nightwatchman Scott Boland survived 19 balls to contribute 13 runs.

England had a dominant start to the day, with Joe Root attempting an audacious reverse scoop off Pat Cummins from the very first ball. Root displayed exceptional batting skills, scoring 46 runs. However, England lacked significant contributions from other players, as Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes fell for 46 and 43 runs, respectively. Cummins and Nathan Lyon took four wickets each, restricting Australia's target to a manageable total.

The missed opportunity to dismiss Khawaja when he had only five runs proved crucial for England, as he edged the ball between first-slip Root and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. This marked England's fifth missed chance in the match.

The ongoing Test has lived up to its reputation as a memorable Ashes encounter, featuring intense verbal exchanges between players, lively crowd support, and high-quality cricket. The fourth day was filled with breathless moments, exemplified by Root's audacious shot selection. Despite Root's early dismissal, Australia fought hard to stay in the game.

The target of 281 runs remains evenly poised, with neither side having a clear advantage. The pitch has been relatively lifeless, and any potential assistance for spinners is limited due to Moeen Ali's finger injury. Not since 1948, with a team including the legendary Donald Bradman, has Australia chased down such a total to win an Ashes Test.

Edgbaston has witnessed some iconic Ashes battles, such as England's nail-biting two-run victory in 2005 and Ian Botham's heroics in 1981. The possibility of another unforgettable encounter looms, although the forecasted rain for Tuesday may add an additional variable to the already promised drama.

Broad's pivotal wickets halted Australia's fightback after they had struggled for most of the game. When Root's aggressive batting disrupted Australia's field placements, Lyon and captain Cummins provided resistance. However, Khawaja received a lifeline when Bairstow missed an edge, and Warner and Khawaja built a solid partnership until Robinson found enough movement to dismiss Warner.

Broad, feeding off the energy of an enthusiastic crowd, took charge by exhibiting expert swing bowling. He dismissed the world number one batter, Labuschagne, for the second time in the match and later claimed the prized wicket of Smith, giving England a slight advantage.

England had a riotous start to their second innings after being reduced to 28-2 overnight. Root's audacity against Cummins set the tone, but wastefulness crept in as England lost momentum. Despite Root's fine batting, he fell to a stumping, while Brook and Pope contributed valuable runs before being dismissed. Stokes and Bairstow were starting to regain control when they were also dismissed. However, England's lower order managed to add crucial runs, with contributions from Moeen, Robinson, and Anderson.

As the stage is set for the final day, both teams are poised for an enthralling climax to the first Test of the Ashes series. Stuart Broad's impact, along with the unpredictable weather conditions, will likely play crucial roles in determining the outcome.