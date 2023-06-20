 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand?

Britain’s King Charles, who is the supreme governor of Church of England, will likely face difficulty as the clergy has made first wage demand, it is reported.

According to a report by AFP, clergy and lay officers of the church have submitted their first demand for a payrise since the church was founded in 1534.

Their union, Unite, said they want a 9.5-percent increase in the annual stipend that priests receive from next year.

The report quoted union secretary general Sharon Graham as saying “Like all workers, Church of England clergy are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

"While many will argue their work is a vocation, the simple truth is that on their current rewards they are among the working poor.

"The Church of England has billions in the bank and can fully afford to pay its clergy the modest increase in their stipend they are seeking.

"The clergy deliver a clear message for the Church of faith in the hereafter. Unite is fighting for a better deal for them in the here and now."

The Church of England was founded by King Henry VIII, who broke with the Roman Catholic church over its refusal to sanction divorce.

Its supreme governor remains the reigning British monarch.

Currently, King Charles is the supreme governor of the Church of England and has described himself as a ‘committed Anglican Christian.”

More From Entertainment:

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing
Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style

Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style
Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months
Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast

Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast
Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania
Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day

Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day
Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview video

Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady video

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’ video

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict
Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’ video

Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’
Prince Harry likely to write another book, royal expert claims video

Prince Harry likely to write another book, royal expert claims
Kate Middleton ‘misstep’ with Garter dress poses a big problem for royals video

Kate Middleton ‘misstep’ with Garter dress poses a big problem for royals
Taylor Swift catches up with pal Gigi Hadid during break from Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift catches up with pal Gigi Hadid during break from Eras Tour
Victoria Beckham still has ‘niggling issues’ with Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz video

Victoria Beckham still has ‘niggling issues’ with Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz

Niall Horan's 'The Show' tops Album Sales Chart on Billboard

Niall Horan's 'The Show' tops Album Sales Chart on Billboard
Meghan Markle reportedly ‘faked’ interviews for ‘Archetypes’ podcast video

Meghan Markle reportedly ‘faked’ interviews for ‘Archetypes’ podcast
Gabrielle Union-Wade reflects on turning 50: ‘making things bigger’

Gabrielle Union-Wade reflects on turning 50: ‘making things bigger’
Tom Cruise speaks of his ‘passion’ to ‘entertain’ at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ world premiere video

Tom Cruise speaks of his ‘passion’ to ‘entertain’ at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ world premiere
Arctic Monkeys scrap Dublin gig days ahead of Glastonbury

Arctic Monkeys scrap Dublin gig days ahead of Glastonbury
Foo Fighters, Paramore's Hayley Williams perform 'My Hero' together at Bonnaroo video

Foo Fighters, Paramore's Hayley Williams perform 'My Hero' together at Bonnaroo