Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
APP

Greece shipwreck investigation report to be filed within week: Sanaullah

By
APP

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad, on August 21, 2022. — APP/File
  • Actions will be taken according to the legal framework, says Sanaullah
  • Committee will ascertain facts of Greece boat tragedy, he assures.
  • Government will also review short-term and long-term legislation.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said that an investigation report on the Greece boat disaster would be submitted within one week by duly fixing responsibility on those involved in negligence.

Authorities in Europe still have no clear idea how many people were aboard the boat when it sank — estimates range from 400 to over 700 — but likely hundreds came from Pakistan, and many from Azad Jammu Kashmir. As per the foreign media reports, 80 people have died and hundreds are still missing.

The United Nations Human Rights office said in a statement on Sunday that at least 500 people were still missing and that dozens of people were known to have perished. A good number of women and children were among the missing persons in the "horrific trage­dy". The ferry boat was carrying up to 750 people that went down 50 nautical miles off Pylos in southern Greece, it further said.

Talking to a private news channel, the interior minister assured that the government would take strict action about the horrific incident.

In response to the Greek ship accident, a committee had been constituted under strict directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commenced its investigation, he added.

“The investigation committee will present its report in a week and further action will be taken by the federal government”, said the minister.

He said the committee will ascertain facts of the Greece boat tragedy besides identifying loopholes and lapses in the legal mechanism in Pakistan that exposed precious human lives to the vagaries of human trafficking in this particular case and similar incidents in the past.

The committee will also analyse similar past incidents and actions will be taken according to the legal framework, he said, adding that international coordination will also help to prevent, control, and punish human smuggling in the future.

The government will also review short-term and long-term legislation to curb the issue besides envisaging laws for giving penalties to the people responsible for such kinds of incidents, he further added.

